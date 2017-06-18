Tubelight dialogue promo: Salman Khan as Laxman and Sohail Khan as Bharat are giving brother goals. Watch video

Tubelight dialogue promo: Salman Khan’s innocence is something to look out for. Tubelight dialogue promo: Salman Khan’s innocence is something to look out for.

It seems like Tubelight has a lot to offer – it has drama, action, romance and is coming out as a film that has emotional content driving its story too. The makers are making sure to keep the audiences engaged till the release of the film. Not only they are launching some social media contests but are introducing the characters with dialogue promos as well. Earlier, in a dialogue promo we explored the naughty side of Salman Khan’s character and now, in a new clip shared by the Twitter handle of the film, we meet the Sohail Khan and how he plays a doting brother in this Kabir Khan’s tale.

In this short video, we see Salman taking a physical test to get into the army but fails. While he is fighting to know the reason behind his rejection, Sohail comes to his rescue and makes him understand that though he might not have been selected to serve the country but he can definitely be an army man for his own village, and keep the people safe from any kind of trouble. Soon, Salman believes in what his brother says, which indeed points at his innocence.

The film is set in the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian War and explores the story of a man who goes on the journey to find his brother against every odd. Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Matin Rey Tangu and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu.

