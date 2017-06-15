Tubelight dialogue promo: Is Matin Rey Tangu another Munni in this Salman Khan film?

Tubelight dialogue promo: Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu’s compatibility is a throwback to Bajrangi and Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tubelight dialogue promo: Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu’s compatibility is a throwback to Bajrangi and Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Tubelight makers have released a dialogue promo from the film, revealing the naughty side of Salman Khan’s character Laxman Singh Bisht. But it is not just Salman but his partner-in-crime Matin Rey Tangu, who can be seen but not heard, which makes us wonder if it is because he is a Chinese actor and there’s a language barrier or he is the second Munni for Kabir Khan?

Remember Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra from Bajrangi Bhaijaan who did not speak in the entire film until the end when she finds her voice to call out to Salman? Well, it seems Kabir Khan likes his child actors to speak at the right moment.

But yes, Salman and Matin instantly win your heart the moment you watch the promo and they remind you of the bonding the actor portrayed with Harshaali. Salman’s innocence touches your heart and his naughty side reminds you of the pranks you must have played during your childhood.

Kabir Khan has promised moments of laughter and tears in Tubelight, and we cannot wait to know the story of Laxman. The film also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. Salman posted a picture of the actor and wrote, “Zhu Zhu, what a beautiful Lady!!” Tubelight is creating its own firsts. The film has become the first Indian film to have hoardings at New York City’s Times Square.

Now, trade analysts have their eyes on the weekend when the film will release in the theatres to know if it would become the highest grossing Bollywood film and compete with box office figures of Baahubali 2, which has crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore at the box office.

