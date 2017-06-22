Tubelight climax, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan scenes leaked online

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tubelight film is not a surprise anymore. Scenes from the film have leaked and are going viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tubelight film is not a surprise anymore. Scenes from the film have leaked and are going viral on social media.

In yet another case of blatant piracy, important moments from Salman Khan’s Tubelight were leaked online a day before release, the chief among them being the climax of the film as well as Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited cameo in the film. On Thursday evening, Twitter and Instagram was flooded with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from the film while in many instances, the climax of Kabir Khan directorial could also be found online.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight has many highlights to attract the audiences. While it was Salman’s first release of the year, the presence of Shah Rukh Khan in Tubelight made it all the more attractive. This is after decades that Salman and Shah Rukh would be seen sharing the silver screen. Going by SRK’s appearance, he is playing a magician who would help Salman find his brother, played by Sohail Khan.

Some of the stills also have subtitles which suggest that the pictures might have been leaked by from the screening in the Middle East. Films release a day in advance in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar etc. However, this might have angered the fans of Shah Rukh and Salman who were patiently waiting for the reunion of these two superstars. Talking about SRK’s cameo Kabir Khan had said in an interview, “Both of them are powerhouses and to see them after 20 years, it’s going to be a treat. You may or may not like the movie but that scene everybody will enjoy because first, it is a very important scene, it is a very sweet scene and secondly, shooting it was a treat,” Kabir said.

Now, with less than 24 hours left for the release, will the leak make any difference in Salman’s unbeatable success? Well, only future has the answer to it. Meanwhile, we are waiting to know what the filmmakers would do in order to save the film from further online leaks and piracy. Even Salman’s last release, Sultan, faced a similar situation when it was leaked online on the day of release.

