Tubelight child actor Matin Rey Tangu shuts down a racist question as Salman Khan applauds

Matin Rey Tangu, the 8-year-old co-star of Salman Khan in Tubelight, won over the media with his charm and intelligence. Matin Rey Tangu, the 8-year-old co-star of Salman Khan in Tubelight, won over the media with his charm and intelligence.

In a promotional masterstroke, the makers of superstar Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight introduced the audience to the little boy from the movie, Matin Rey Tangu, four days before the film’s release. The kid, who hails from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and was only seen in film’s trailers shared the stage with the actor at a press meet on Monday evening. Salman Khan has been full of praises for eight-year-old Matin and we could see why at the event.

The event, which was filled with moments of wonder thanks to Salman’s little co-star, took an embarrassing turn when a reporter asked Matin if this is the first time he is visiting India, assuming he is Chinese. The journalist was corrected by another scribe sitting beside her, who told her Matin is from Arunachal Pradesh. Realising the goof-up, she changed her question to, “If this is the first time you have come to Mumbai?” Even as Matin asked her to repeat her question for it wasn’t audible to him, Salman, who had heard the first question, interrupted, turned towards Matin and asked him, “She is asking, if you have come to India for the first time?” The journalist repeated and said, “Is it first time in Mumbai?” Salman, however, stuck to his question and asked Matin again, “She is asking, if you have come to India for the first time?”

More pictures of Tubelight actors Salman Khan, Matin Rey Tangu

The boy, who had already by then left the mediapersons in awe with his sharpness, replied, “Hum India per hi baithta hai, toh India mei toh aayega na (I live in India only, so obviously I will come here),” as the crowd emerged in cheers and applause.

Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war and Salman’s Chinese co-star in the film is actor Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut. She hasn’t been to India yet for the promotions and director Kabir Khan has said that her India visit will only happen after the film’s release. Tubelight hits theatres this Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd