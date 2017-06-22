Tubelight cast, actor Salman Khan, actress Zhu Zhu, child actor Matin Rey Tangu, director, music director, screenplay writer, producer and complete details of Tubelight

Here is everything you need to know about Salman Khan’s next, Tubelight. Here is everything you need to know about Salman Khan’s next, Tubelight.

Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight is a film that narrates the story of a simpleton Laxman Singh Bisht aka Salman Khan who is fond of his brother, his confidant and his friend Bharat played by Sohail Khan. Set in the backdrop of 1962 war between China and India, Tubelight brings forth a brother’s (Laxman played by Salman) faith and belief in himself and his other brother (Bharat played by Sohail Khan) and it remains undeterred even after the news of his death. The film is an official adaptation of 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy. Despite the story of the film being out, it is Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and his good boy act that has kept the interest of the movie goers intact in the film, which is slated to release on June 23. Here are all the details of Salman Khan’s upcoming EID release:

Zhu Zhu: Apart from Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, the film has Chinese actor Zhu Zhu making her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. Zhu Zhu hails from Beijing has starred in many Chinese movies and TV shows. The beauty rose to fame as a video jockey on MTV China. She has also acted in an American martial arts film, The Man With The Iron Fists alongside Russell Crowe.

Matin Rey Tangu: The one who is matching up with Salman’s starpower with his cuteness quotient in the film. This little boy from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh plays Salman’s friend in the movie. After starring opposite Salman Khan, Matin who wanted to be a chef, will now take up cooking only in free time and will concentrate on his acting career.

Om Puri: Late legendary actor Om Puri who has left a void in the Indian cinema after his sudden demise in January 2017, will be seen in one of his last projects. After seeing him in the trailer of the movie, we know that he will be playing an important role in Salman Khan’s life in the movie. Om Puri played Salman’s saviour in Kabir Khan’s last film Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan will be seen donning the cape of a magician in the film. Though his is a cameo appearance, it is being said that his entry in the film will change the course of events in Laxman Singh Bisht aka Salman’s life. Salman and Shah Rukh reuniting on the silver screen after fifteen years makes the film a must-watch for the fans of the two superstars.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub: After playing Shah Rukh Khan’s right hand in Raees, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is all set to share the screen space with other Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. We have already met his character in the trailer of the film.

Director: Filmmaker Kabir Khan is reuniting with Salman Khan for the third time after giving super hits, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But this is the first that Kabir has directed Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker who has always have a unique story to narrate in his films says his choice of subjects is not intentional, but his aim is to blend reality with the mainstream, which interests today’s audience.

Producer: Tubelight is co-produced by Salman Khan, Salma Khan and Kabir Khan.

Music directors: The music in the film is given by music composers Pritam Chakraborty and Julius Packiam.

Screenplay writer: The film which is similar to Jakob Salvati film Little Boy is written by filmmaker Kabir Khan only.

