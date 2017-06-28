Tubelight box office collection round-up till 28th June: Salman Khan’s saga fails to impress on box office

Tubelight box office collection round-up till 28th June: Salman Khan’s film has collected only Rs 95.86 Cr in five days. Tubelight box office collection round-up till 28th June: Salman Khan’s film has collected only Rs 95.86 Cr in five days.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight was supposed to light up Eid. Instead, after five days at the box office, it has sent the entire industry into gloom. The film is yet to enter the Rs 100-crore club, something trade expects a Salman Khan film to do in just the first weekend. It actually saw a slump in its earnings on the day of Eid, which is a first for a Salman film in many years and it has not earned Rs 30 crore or more on any day since its release.

For a trade that is yet to see a single Hindi film crossing the Rs 150 crore earning since the beginning of the year, it is indeed a worrying sign. Salman Khan’s films are considered no less than a festival and probably he will reclaim his tag with his December release, Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, but Kabir Khan’s Tubelight will go into the category of films that let the trade surprised and audience uninspired.

1. Tubelight Day 1 Collection: Rs 21.15 Cr on June 23

2. Tubelight Day 2 Collection: Rs 21.17 Cr on June 24

3. Tubelight Day 3 Collection: Rs 22.45 Cr on June 25

4. Tubelight Day 4 Collection: Rs 19.09 Cr on June 26

5. Tubelight Day 5 Collection: Rs 12 Cr on June 27

According to estimates, Tubelight is expected to earn about Rs 150 crore in its lifetime which is a serious low for Salman. For any other actor, it would be a hit, but Salman’s films are judged by different yardstick. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer DJ has managed to keep up with Tubelight and even trumped it in the US. The film is on its way to earn Rs 100 crore, having kept up with Salman’s film. Both released last Friday.



We will keep you updated with more updates about Salman Khan’s Tubelight box office collection.

