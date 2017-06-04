Tubelight behind the scenes: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan’s onscreen chemistry is a shadow of their real life bond. Watch video

A new making video of Tubelight that gives us a glimpse of Salman Khan-Sohail Khan’s off-screen bonding as real brothers too. A new making video of Tubelight that gives us a glimpse of Salman Khan-Sohail Khan’s off-screen bonding as real brothers too.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s onscreen chemistry is visible in Tubelight trailer. Its team has now released a new making video of Tubelight that gives us a glimpse of Salman-Sohail’s off-screen bonding as real brothers too. Salman Khan said that there was no better choice other than Sohail for the character. Salman, Sohail and director Kabir Khan share their views on casting Sohail as Salman’s reel brother in the film.

“There was no better choice than Sohail for this film because he is my brother. We understand each other. If there was an emotional scene, it was natural for us to display emotions. We were very comfortable doing comic scenes,” Salman said.

Sohail also said that it was Salman who approached him for this role. “Salman Bhai mentioned Tubelight to me. They wanted someone who didn’t probably play the character of his brother but probably felt the character. He is my younger brother in the film but he is also someone who adores his elder brother and protects him for certain reasons. There is no inhibition, no awkwardness between us. He doesn’t need to say anything, I can understand things from his body language,” the actor said.

Kabir said, “You know the moment you see them on screen, you don’t have to spend time in establishing a sibling bonding. You know, one shot and the audience is already believing that these two are brothers. They are very close to each other. I would explain the context of the scene to them and the way they will act is very natural. Their body language around each other is very easy. When you see Salman and Sohail together, you feel that they love each other. Once you will see the film, you will get to know how good they look together.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd