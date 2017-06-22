Tubelight behind-the-scenes: Salman Khan loves Matin Rey Tangu, calls him ‘ajooba’. Watch video

Tubelight behind the scene video: Salman Khan might be a star but Matin Rey Tangu is someone who will steal away your heart. Tubelight behind the scene video: Salman Khan might be a star but Matin Rey Tangu is someone who will steal away your heart.

Till now, Salman Khan was the talking point of Tubelight but now, the entire limelight has been taken away by the child artist Matin Rey Tangu, who plays a friend to Salman’s character in the film. While he already has made news for shutting the racist remark on him at an event in Mumbai, in a behind-the-scene video, the audience gets to see the naughty side of Matin and his sweet relationship with Salman Khan. In fact, Salman thinks he is the best thing that has happened to this Kabir Khan directorial, “The best thing that has happened to this film is this one little kid. He is one of the most beautiful kid.”

By the way, Matin has had a tough journey throughout the shoot of Tubelight, why? Well, he had to explain that he is not from China and is an Indian resident even to the other kids on the sets. We hear him saying, “Abey kitni baar bolun Cheeni nahi Hindustani hun.” Not just this, Salman expressed how he did not like shooting for the film in the beginning and wanted to go back to Itanagar. “In the beginning, he was bored at the shoot. So he would complain, I did not want to shoot. You have got me here. This is nothing but punishment. I want to go back to Itanagar. He is something yaar,” says Salman while talking about Matin’s tantrums on the sets.

Not just Matin, this video revealed a side of Salman which we know about but have not seen often. We see a Salman who is softer, funnier and as childish as Matin. “Not many people know that Salman has magical connection with kids. He and Matin got the house on fire from day one.”

While the shoot has been fun for Salman, he definitely cannot get over the kind of fun he has had with Matin. “I have never seen a kid with such a sensibility. I love him. He is somebody who would naturally become the center of attraction,” says the 51-year-old. Well, that also reminds us of Salman and Ahil, the Mamu – Bhanja combination has always grabbed headlines but it seems that just like Harshaali Malhotra became talk of the town post Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Matin too would stay in our hearts and mind for a long time.

