Tubelight: Salman Khan, Kabir Khan reveal why Zhu Zhu was perfect to play a ‘character with dignity and strength’, watch video

You must be wondering what made Chinese actor Zhu Zhu chose an Indian script like Tubelight for her Bollywood debut. But in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the film, director Kabir Khan talks about how he zeroed down on Zhu Zhu for the role and felt fortunate when she agreed to do it because of the character’s strength and dignity as a woman. He says, “Its a beautiful character with dignity and strength, she loved the story. I am glad it worked out. She brought the script to a level and that is a mark of a great character.”

Salman too was all praise for his co-star, “Because this film is based on India China war, we wanted a Chinese girl. We searched a lot and found Zhu Zhu. Internationally, she is very famous. She is extremely hardworking and professional.”

Zhu Zhu played the character of a Chinese woman, who was brought up in India. While the entire village of Laxman Bisht Singh (character played by Salman Khan) is against her for being a Chinese, she strongly fights against the racism. She was one of the most strong characters in the film.

Tubelight released on June 23. The film has received average reviews so far from critics and fans alike. Starring Salman in the lead, the film was directed by Kabir Khan. It also starred late veteran actor Om Puri and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles.

