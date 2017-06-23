Tubelight audience reactions: Salman Khan makes people cry, Matin Rey Tangu wins their hearts. Watch video

Tubelight audience reactions: It seems Salman Khan, also a co-producer of the film, has nothing to fear. Tubelight audience reactions: It seems Salman Khan, also a co-producer of the film, has nothing to fear.

This was supposed to be Salman Khan’s film with a difference. The actor who has been lucking out in script department came together with director Kabir Khan in Tubelight to play a simple man with a heart of gold who is not the smartest cookie around. Called Tubelight, Salman’s character might be slow but he is not lacking in the heart department. He is also surrounded by a solid-gold supporting cast. There is Om Puri’s father figure, Zeeshan Ayub’s troublemaker, Zhu Zhu’s mother caught in a difficult situation but it is a pint-sized actor who shines and overwhelms everyone, Salman included. We are talking about 8-year-old Matin Rey Tangu who plays buddy to Salman’s Laxman and is so adorable that audience is already tagging him a star.

As indianexpress.com went asking audience about their reaction to Salman Khan’s Tubelight, the answers were far more encouraging than what the critics have been saying about the film. Tagged one of the most awaited films of the year, the Eid release has already enamoured people. It seems Salman, also a co-producer of the film, has nothing to fear. “I watch all Salman film’s first day, first show because his films are the most awaited ones. This film is different from other Salman Khan films, but it was so emotional, I cried a lot along with Salman. The little boy, Matin Rey Tangu is adorable,” a man who had come to watch Tubelight opening show said.

A woman who came to watch the film told us, “The film deserves full five stars. Salman doesn’t always have to go around doing action. I loved the vulnerable Salman Khan in Tubelight.” A group of college boys who came to watch Tubelight told us, “Zhu Zhu is looking very beautiful in the film, Kabir Khan has done a great job. The film shows a very loving Salman Khan, and we love him.”

Girls, however, were a little less impressed since Salman Khan did not take off his shirt for this film. They added, “Salman is looking very cute, he has acted well, and he is ‘love’. We thought Salman film will have more romance but there isn’t and that is heartbreaking. Matin is definitely the highlight of the movie.”

Watch Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight audience reactions here:

There were repeat audience for the Salman Khan-starrer too. “I will come and watch the film again with my son,” said one woman who watched the film with her friends, adding, “The film has very delicately treated the Indo-China war in the background. I am happy that the film’s tone is so positive! Salman is adorable in this one.”

Tubelight has not opened as well as other Salman Khan films but considering it is a long weekend with Eid falling on Monday, the real rush at theatres will begin Saturday. Monday is expected to see the highest footfalls given it is a festive day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd