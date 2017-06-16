Tubelight actor Salman Khan to critics: What have you done to earn the right to rip a film apart?

During an interaction with a daily, Tubelight actor Salman Khan shared how he feels about critics and their ratings. During an interaction with a daily, Tubelight actor Salman Khan shared how he feels about critics and their ratings.

Karan Johar had once candidly asked Shah Rukh Khan, what would be the name of Salman Khan’s biography, to which the actor had said,”Kal Ho Na Ho phir bhi meri to chalti rahegi.” Such is the power of Salman Khan and clearly he knows it. Over the years, the actor had delivered various films which were successful at the box office despite facing bad reviews from critics. During an interaction with a daily, the actor shared how he feels about critics and their ratings.

“I genuinely, honestly don’t care. I believe that they’ve no right to take anybody’s hard work down. The fans will decide that, in any case. The box-office will prove it one way or the other. What have you done to earn the right to rip a film apart? On Day 1 of the release, you write some rubbish crap. It destroys films and a lot of hard work that went behind making it. With me, of course, it doesn’t make any difference. And I think they know it all too well. My films are critic-proof. I am telling them now: go give my film minus 100 stars, why just zero. My fans will anyway watch my film and that’s my reward,” Salman Khan told The Huffington Post.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor even opened up about his infamous role in the hit and run incident. The superstar seemed to be quite miffed that he is still being judged for a mistake that happened nearly two decades ago. “For 20 years. 20 years is a long time, man. It’s a lot of years. It takes a toll on you and your family. The financial toll on our family because of the cases has been huge. When I was a nobody I had nothing. When I become somebody, I got the magistrate court. When I become slightly bigger, I got the High Court, then. And now when I am in this position, I have the Supreme Court,” said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

The Bombay High Court had acquitted Salman Khan in 2015. Justice AR Joshi had said that the actor cannot be convicted because the ‘prosecution has failed to prove the charges against Khan on all counts’. However, many still believe that he got away because he is a powerful superstar. He even rubbished such ideas. “It’s not true. It’s all nautanki (mischief). Even now there are 5 out of job people who’ll show up on television to debate my case. Some for, some against. It’s ridiculous. None of them would have happened if I wasn’t a star. None of it.”

Salman Khan’s Tubelight will release next week, on June 23. It will mark his third venture with Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

