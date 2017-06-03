Tubelight actor Salman Khan: Shah Rukh Khan’s entry is a significant turning point in the film

We are really looking forward to seeing the other camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tubelight. We are really looking forward to seeing the other camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tubelight.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight will be releasing soon this Eid and like always we are expecting the film to make humongous records at the box office. In the trailer of Tubelight, and in the song “Naach Meri Jaan” we have seen the superstar’s onscreen bromance with his brother Sohail Khan. However, what we are really looking forward to seeing is the other camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. SRK is playing a cameo in the film, and a glimpse of him we already saw in the film’s trailer.

According to Bollywood Life, when Salman Khan was asked about getting to work with Shah Rukh Khan in the film after years, the Sultan star, without giving out much detail, said that the Raees actor has an important role to play in the film.

“I am very happy that Shah Rukh Khan worked in my film. His entry in the film is a significant turning point in this movie,” Salman Khan told Bollywood Life.

Shah Rukh Khan had previously done cameos in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bhootnath Returns. In Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi he had an extended cameo opposite Alia Bhatt.

After many years Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are coming together in one frame. The duo has worked together in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dushman Duniya Ka, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Tubelight will be releasing on 25 June 2017. The film will mark Salman Khan’s third venture with director Kabir Khan after hit films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Later this year, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to his 2012 film. He will be reuniting with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif for the film.

