Salman Khan gives a word of advice on road rage: If you want to race, do that on racing tracks

In 2002, superstar Salman Khan’s Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into American Express Bakery at Hill Road at Bandra killing one person and injuring four others. Last year in May, he was found guilty by a trial court and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. The Bombay High Court, however, acquitted him in December for lack of evidence whether the actor was actually driving the vehicle or not.

Today, the 51-year-old actor gave a piece of advice to those, who indulge in road rage. As he launched the Being Human electric bicycles at an event, he was asked about his take on the youth not driving responsibly. Salman said that he sees a lot of men indulging in rash driving, leading to road rage. The Tubelight actor added that if people want to race, they should use the racing tracks and leave other roads for travelling.

“I think cycles are okay but motorcycles are really dangerous for them (youth) and for other people around. We shoot in Film City, so I see on the highway people racing and recklessly. Back in the time, there used to be races at the reclamation, I lost a friend of mine. I am against that. If you want to race, do that on the racing tracks. Don’t use main roads and out yoursellf and others, who are travelling with you, in danger,” he told media persons here.

At the event, also present were Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, sister Arpita, her husband Aayush and their baby boy Ahil. Being Human, Salman’s charitable trust, has already established itself in clothing and jewellery market. Meanwhile, after the Bombay High Court’s order in Salman’s hit-and-run case, the Maharashtra government challenged its decision in Supreme Court. But the apex court is unsure regarding reopening the case.

