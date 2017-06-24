Tubelight actor Salman Khan does a lot more behind the camera and this video is a proof

Salman Khan shares an adorable video on his social video account. Salman Khan shares an adorable video on his social video account.

No criticism affects Salman Khan. Even if people say that he maintains a good-boy tag just to ward off controversies around his legal cases, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood continues to do what makes him happy. This includes anything from being around his family to his friends and loved ones. His charity work through his Being Human foundation also seldom makes news. From helping children to underprivileged, the Tubelight actor does enough as part of philanthropy. But there’s a lot more which he does apart from hogging headlines. This and much more he shared on Twitter through a video, where the other side of the actor and his work has been highlighted.

On Saturday, Salman posted a video where his followers got to see his several candid moments with his entire family and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz. The drool-worthy smile and that twinkle in his eyes will remind you of Pawan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem of many Sooraj Barjatya movies. While we see a noticeable difference in Salman today and what he was in the 90s who took his sudden success to his head, the actor wants people to make a difference in the lives of others too. After watching the video, we can agree with his fans who tag him as a ‘man with a golden heart’.

Currently, Salman is anxiously waiting to hear from his fans their reviews about his latest release Tubelight. Despite the movie critics panning his performance in the film, the actor is happy with whatever he is receiving. While addressing the negative reviews the Kabir Khan directorial received, Salman said, “The critics were like really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 and they gave me 1 and 2, apparently. So, I am very pleased with that.”

