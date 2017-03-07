Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ shaped my career: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar says, “Due to Abbas-Mustan I got my first hit film ‘Khiladi’ and I am grateful to them. I would have done anything for them today.” Akshay Kumar says, “Due to Abbas-Mustan I got my first hit film ‘Khiladi’ and I am grateful to them. I would have done anything for them today.”

Actor Akshay Kumar says his hit song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ played in important part in taking shaping up his career. The song from Mohra, featuring Akshay and Raveena Tandon became one of biggest chartbusters of the 1990s and the actor says it became a turning point in his Bollywood journey.

The track has been recreated for Abbas-Mustan’s directorial venture Machine, which marks debut of Abbas Burmawala’s son, Mustafa. “In my life three things played a crucial part – ‘Khiladi’ film, ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ song and ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ song- these three things shaped up my career. This song gave a turning point to my career,” Akshay told reporters here at the launch the new version of the song.

The 49-year-old actor says he did not rehearse for the song which was shot with the help of nine cameras. “I did not do any rehearsals. We had the choreographers and we used to rehearsals on the spot. We shot the song in ‘Filmmalaya’ studio and we had nine cameras shooting the song it was a big thing then.”

The actor scored his first big hit with Abbas-Mustan’s Khiladi and went on to do films like Ajnabee and Aitraaz with them. “Due to Abbas-Mustan I got my first hit film ‘Khiladi’ and I am grateful to them. I would have done anything for them today.” The new version stars Kiara Advani and the actress says she showed the song to the original star Raveena two days before the release.

“I showed her the song two days back and she loved it. I wanted to get her blessings. It was surreal to do the song. I used to dance in front of mirror to this song and I got opportunity to do it (dance) in front of camera,” says Kiara. Meanwhile, Akshay says it was great to work with Raveena.

“It was great honour always working with her. We did so many films together and we had some really good songs as well including ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’… It’s my favourite song, it was an amazing song.”