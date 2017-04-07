Trolling Ranveer Singh for his clothes? He says he wears what makes him happy, see pics

Ranveer Singh: When I finally started dressing for myself is when I started being perceived as one who stands out. (Source: APH Images) Ranveer Singh: When I finally started dressing for myself is when I started being perceived as one who stands out. (Source: APH Images)

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Padmavati has been more in the news for its controversies than content. The sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film have been attacked twice within a period of few months. The team faced a backlash from certain quarters over the portrayal of Rani Padmini in the film. However, Ranveer who will play Alauddin Khilji to Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati says he is happy the way film is progressing.

“I have expressed my views on Twitter, but I don’t want to focus on negatives. The incident sporadically had things that went for a toss but we are very strong and happy the way the film is progressing. We have left the negative events of that incident behind,” Ranveer told NDTV. The actor was attending an event in the capital.

When asked how he feels about the appreciation from the audience, the actor said, “It feels wonderful… it’s not by intent or by design… it just happened that a couple of years into show business, I decided I’m not going to try and make an attempt… a futile attempt to sort of fit into some kind of expectations or moulds of looking or dressing.”

See Ranveer Singh’s pictures here:

Ranveer also garners huge attention for his quirky choices of outfits. The actor said, “I just decided to wear and do what I want and make the choices of clothes that I want to wear that make me happy… free and liberated from critiques and judgements. When I finally started dressing for myself is when I started being perceived as one who stands out…,” he added.

The actor also feels happy when people follow his style. “After ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’, I saw people keeping handlebar moustaches, beards and all… I never imagined my style will be so widely imitated but it’s a good place to be… I am very happy about it,” Ranveer said.

