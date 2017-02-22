Trapped trailer: It’s Raj Kummar Rao vs Raj Kummar Rao in this taut thriller. Watch video

Trapped trailer: Raj Kummar Rao’s next film has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Trapped trailer: Raj Kummar Rao’s next film has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

What will you do if you get locked up inside your own space, you own house, and end up fighting your own mental demons to survive. Trapped, starring Raj Kummar Rao, is as intriguing as the titled of the film is. The trailer of the survival thriller just came out and throughout the two-minute video, we were on the edge of our seats.

Trapped is directed by Lootera fame Vikramaditya Motwane, and is Raj Kummar’s first film after last year’s Aligarh. It is the story about a man who gets shut in his Mumbai apartment for 25 days without food and water. Trapped’s teaser was shared by the actor two days back and the 41-second clip and gave us a head’s up that here is another super film from the Phantom production and Raj Kummar is here to send a chill down your spine.

Raj Kummar plays the role of Shaurya and will force you to think how far can you go to survive. Without much ado, here is the trailer.

Watch | TRAPPED | Official Trailer

Trapped is being touted as Raj Kummar’s best performance till date and we can’t but agree. Even his rumoured girlfriend, Patralekhaa, has called it her ‘favorite’ film starring Raj Kummar. The film had its world premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival last October and received a standing ovation. And with each poster of the film being released by the makers for past few weeks, the audience was only getting curiouser and curiouser, until we saw its first trailer today.

Guys, here is the first teaser of #Trapped. Trailer will be out on 22nd Feb. http://t.co/P4zsb4jhqy Much love. — Raj Kummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 20, 2017

How far can you go to Survive? Presenting another poster of #Trapped. Trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GBz5CAVCHg — Raj Kummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 21, 2017

Trapped also stars Geetanjali Thapa, and will release on March 17.

