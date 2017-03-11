Trapped song Hai Tu: Rajkummar Rao song has a heart and soul with a touch of gloom, watch video

Trapped song Hai Tu: We see a myriad of emotions flitting through Rajkummar Rao’s face as beautiful, comforting lyrics unfold in the background. Trapped song Hai Tu: We see a myriad of emotions flitting through Rajkummar Rao’s face as beautiful, comforting lyrics unfold in the background.

It’s very rare to listen to new, innovative tunes in Bollywood songs. But then, the new track titled “Hai Tu” from Rajkummar Rao film Trapped becomes such a delight to listen to. The minimalistic approach with dominant violin and piano notes lifts your mood. That’s not to say that the song doesn’t have shades of gloom and melancholy. Some sounds are just haunting. The credit also goes to the brilliant cinematography – capturing the dawn and late night scenes so beautifully. We see a myriad of emotions flitting through Rajkummar Rao’s face as beautiful, comforting lyrics unfold in the background. It almost works like a poem – lending a certain ‘sukoon’ (comfort) that comes from only divulging into one’s deep thoughts.

Watch Hai Tu song from Trapped movie here

Trapped is the story of a man caught inside a flat and his endeavour to get out of it. The looming array of apartments and city skyline provide a perfect backdrop to this haunting music and lyrics. The song is composed by Alokananda Dasgupta and lyrics are written by Rajeshwari Dasgupta. Gowri Jayakumar has lent her voice to “Hain Tu.’

Meanwhile, to keep the thrill element of the story intact, Phantom Films requested their exhibition partners to release the film without any interval, reported IANS. “Trapped is the story of a guy stuck in an apartment with no food, no water and no electricity, and of his survival based on his primal instincts. The no-interval viewing allows the viewer to feel the character’s emotion and gives them a never-before thrilling experience,” Motwane said in a statement.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Sasural Simar Ka couple Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim confirm participation

“Earlier, it was Aamir Khan production’s Dhobi Ghat to have a non-interval screening in theatres. I am extremely happy and thankful to all our exhibition partners for screening the film in this seamless way,” he added. Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX chain of multiplexes, said: “INOX is happy to partner with Phantom Films for their continuous effort in introducing a new genre of films to the Indian audience.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd