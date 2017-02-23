Lived on carrot, black coffee for Trapped: Raj Kummar Rao

Raj Kummar Rao at the trailer launch of his film, Trapped. Raj Kummar Rao at the trailer launch of his film, Trapped.

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao says he went through a physically and emotionally draining process to essay his role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped, the gripping trailer of which was launched here on Wednesday.

“I was living on carrot and black coffee for Trapped. As we finished shooting the film within 20 days, to get under the skin of the character I didn’t eat properly and felt the frustration and anxiety of the character I play in the film,” Raj Kummar told the media here.

“We approached the character very organically to get it right,” he added. The story of Trapped is woven around a young man who is trapped in a room of a non-functional building for quite some time. Filming it was challenging for the actor and director. While Motwane had to deal with the challenges of shooting in one room, Raj Kummar said he “felt lucky to play the part”.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film is slated to release on March 17.

Check out more pictures from Trapped trailer launch:

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Trapped, Raj Kummar will also be seen in commercial films like, Behen Hogi Teri, starring Shruti Haasan, Bareily Ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. The actor has also made news for his project, Newton, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Also read | Trapped trailer: It’s Raj Kummar Rao vs Raj Kummar Rao in this taut thriller. Watch video

The film premiered at Berlinale 2017 and was highly applauded there. After the screening, the movie not only won International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE), competition among 43 films, but it also won a standing ovation from the jury. Well, the actor is definitely on a different high this year.