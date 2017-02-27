Trapped is a risk worth taking: Vikramaditya Motwane

Trapped director Vikramaditya Motwane feels that this film is worth the risk. Trapped director Vikramaditya Motwane feels that this film is worth the risk.

Trapped is a survival-drama-thriller about a guy named Shaurya, played by Raj Kummar Rao. He gets trapped in his own house at a high rise building with no escape route. “It’s a good risk. It’s worth taking. If you don’t take a risk then what’s the point. We can’t keep making films in the same space,” Motwane told PTI and added, “It’s a smart risk. It’s an engaging film, it is funny in places, there is drama, elements of thrill. We are satisfied and very happy with the film.”

The movie had its world premiere at the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival last year and received a standing ovation. There is usually a perception that festival films cater a certain section of the audience and Motwane feels this myth should be broken. “I think generalisation should not be there. In art house cinema there are cool, edgy and interesting films. My film is commercial. I think because of social media and YouTube, things are changing. Today people have a judgement about films,” he added.

Trapped marks Motwane’s return to the big screen after his 2013 romantic drama “Lootera”. And he says his upcoming venture is no smaller film. “Audience today goes and watches a film irrespective of whether it is a small or big budget film. They go for what they find attractive or interesting enough to watch. But at the same time, I can’t say a small budget film is a big budget. But I wouldn’t call Trapped as a small film. It’s a film, it’s the choice of the audience to see what they want to see,” he added.

Directed by Motwane and produced by Phantom Films, the film will arrive in theatres on March 17.