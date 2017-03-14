Trapped actor Rajkummar Rao: Sad that we are getting used to CBFC banning or censoring films

Rajkummar Rao, the actor who in his crisp career in Bollywood has proved his versatility and talent. Rajkummar Rao, the actor who in his crisp career in Bollywood has proved his versatility and talent.

Rajkummar Rao Yadav might be shy, but he does not mince his words when he is speaking about different aspects of work and life. We haven’t really seen him sing or dance in his films, but he is a fabulous dancer, and mimics his idol Om Puri impeccably, watch video for proof!

Rajkummar Rao, the actor who in his crisp career in Bollywood has proved his versatility and talent. He is the guy who reamed to be an actor and became one eventually. But, it didn’t just happen to him, he really worked his way into the industry. The Trapped actor, who is a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate, in a candid conversation with indianexpress.com spoke about not only his latest film Trapped, but also his struggle in the industry, the nepotism debate, and his thoughts about the functioning of the Indian Central Board of Film Certification. Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

Watch | Rajkummar Rao On Trapped: Survived On Carrot & Coffee & Drew Blood Out of My Own Hand

What goes in making of a versatile actor like you?

(Laughs) “I think my training at FTII, and my love for acting. Yes!”

Your journey as an actor from your school state to FTII, from Love Sex Aur Dhoka to Aligarh and now Trapped?

“I feel blessed, I am very fortunate, and I think God has been really kind to me. I don’t think this happens to everyone. I have to be really thankful to all my filmmakers because they thought of me as someone who could be cast for their films.”

Also read | Not pressurised by anyone’s expectations, says Rajkummar Rao

You pick very different roles, there is no set character that you’ve set (thankfully). How do you choose your films?

“I read all my scripts, I love reading scripts. I don’t like narrations. I see how I am reacting to it, something should happen to me as an actor while reading the script, does it excite me? If something happens, clicks, then I don’t try joining too many dots on trying to figure out why I should​ do a film, or not. I just do it.”

A still from Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao. A still from Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao.

Your films like Shahid and Aligarh didn’t sail smoothly through the Censor Board. Your thoughts on the way the CBFC functions in India?

“It is very sad that we are getting used to it. But we should not get used to it! Every third film or so is being banned or censored, it is the same problem! I strongly believe in certifying a film than censoring it. We are matured enough to decide what we want to watch or not watch. There is internet, people will watch what they want to. I don’t think cinema hampers our society.”

Also read | Trapped trailer: It’s Raj Kummar Rao vs Raj Kummar Rao in this taut thriller. Watch video

For Trapped, how and why did you go on a black coffee and carrot diet? You slit your finger too for a scene. How far can you go to live your character’s life?

“It is my responsibility towards my character! I like to be true to my character. I am sure there are other ways to achieve it, but for me this is it. I also had meat for the first time for this role, because I felt it was important for my character. I love giving more than 100 percent to my character, that’s the fun of being an actor. If you keep doing the same thing, or if someone keeps doing hair and make-up for you on the sets, you say your lines and come back to your vanity, there’s not much of experimentation, it’s not fun.”

Watch | TRAPPED | Official Trailer

You are considered to be one of the best actors in the industry. How do you work that kind of pressure?

“I can’t act under pressure, I just freeze! When I am not shooting and when people come and tell me all these things, I sincerely feel happy but also, I feel shy. I don’t feel I am worth all the praises, honestly! So when I am working, I don’t feel the pressure, I love acting, and that’s what I do!”

Also read | Rajkummar Rao’s Newton hits Tribeca Film Festival next

Being an outsider, you have worked your way into the industry. Your thoughts on the nepotism debate?

“I love watching talented actors on screen, I don’t mind if they’re somebody’s son or daughter in the industry. I want to see talent on screen. The problem would be if they are not talented and they are still on screen, then that’s not fair! So if someone is worth and talented, then why not, I have no problem with that!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd