Trapped actor Rajkummar Rao: I want to see talented actors on screen

Rajkummar Rao feels nepotism is not unique to just Bollywood and is prevalent in all fields but says his only problem is when he sees non-talented actors getting a chance in films. The actor was a rank newcomer when he got his big break in 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Rajkummar has proved his mettle by giving stellar performances in films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Queen, CityLights, Aligarh and is now considered one of the best finds in recent times.

When asked about his views on the latest statement by his “Queen” co-star Kangana Ranaut that Bollywood is nepotistic, Rajkummar says, “Favouritism is there of course, it is present everywhere, so it is fine. But my only concern is when because of favouritism I have to see non-talented people in films. That is a problem for me.

“I want to see the talent on screen. I don’t care where they come from or which family they belong to. There are actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, they are such talented people working in the film industry,” he told PTI.

Rajkummar’s latest film Trapped, a survival thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, has opened to warm response and his performance is being applauded in all reviews. The actor says the shooting process, during which he hardly drank or ate, was “torturous” but is happy to see that the end result was worth all the pain.

“When you don’t eat and drink, your body goes into a certain shock. The change is not enjoyable. The whole process was very torturous for me but as an actor, I wanted to do that. “I wanted to feel Shaurya’s pain. It was needed for this part. There was no other way to approach this character. I had to go through this hell.”

