Trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s Punjabi film Sarvann attached to Aamir Khan’s Dangal

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s Punjabi film Sarvann is attached to Aamir Khan’s latest release Dangal. The trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s Punjabi film Sarvann is attached to Aamir Khan’s latest release Dangal.

The trailer of upcoming Punjabi film Sarvann is attached to Aamir Khan’s latest release Dangal. Produced by Priyanka’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures, Madhu Chopra, Deepshikha Deshmukh (Pooja Films), and co-produced by Siddharth Chopra, Sarvann” is directed by Karaan Gullane.

With Dangal being the most anticipated film of this year, the makers of Sarvann have attached their film’s trailer with the Aamir Khan starrer. The trailer of Sarvann will be attached to Dangal in Punjab territory and overseas in approximately around 1,200 screens, a press release issued here said.

After launching the first look and poster of her debut Punjabi film “Sarvann”, Priyanka showcased the trailer of the movie in Toronto. “Sarvann” is a heart-warming narrative of a young NRI returning to India to find his roots and is scheduled to release on January 13 next year.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Earlier, Madhu Chopra said her actress-producer daughter Priyanka Chopra believes that Indian regional cinema should get an international platform which is why the trailer of their Punjabi film Sarvann was recently launched in Toronto.

Also read | Watched Dangal? Here’s Geeta Phogat’s real fight in Commonwealth Games. See video

“Canada is a good market and we wanted to do something different. Priyanka had this personal opinion that we should get an international platform for our regional cinema. So that was part of it… to launch the trailer on international platform with a bang,” said Madhu Chopra.