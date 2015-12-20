Trailer of Lisa Ray’s comeback film launched

The event was attended by the actress, other cast members including Javed Jaffrey and Ruhi Singh, and Lisa Ray’s actor friend Arjun Rampal. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The event was attended by the actress, other cast members including Javed Jaffrey and Ruhi Singh, and Lisa Ray’s actor friend Arjun Rampal. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The trailer of model-actress Lisa Ray’s Bollywood comeback “Ishq Forever” has been launched.

The event was attended by the actress, other cast members including Javed Jaffrey and Ruhi Singh, and Ray’s actor friend Arjun Rampal.

“Trailer launched for @IshqForeverFilm. Fab to see old friends @rampalarjun @jaavedjaaferi and @ruhisingh11 #Krishna,” Ray, 43, posted on twitter.

The romantic drama musical film has been directed by Sameer Sippy.

Ray will also be seen playing a significant role in Prawaal Raman’s Hindi remake of Hollywood horror film “Oculus”, titled “Zahhak”, also featuring Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

