Tough to match up to Lage Raho Munna Bhai: Writer Abhijat Joshi

Abhijat Joshi says the team is excited to bring the third part at the earliest Abhijat Joshi says the team is excited to bring the third part at the earliest

The Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai series have been loved immensely by the audience and writer Abhijat Joshi says the team is excited to bring the third part at the earliest. Joshi is known for his work as a screenwriter with Vinod Chopra Productions for Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), and PK(2014).

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS was released in 2003, followed by its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006. The film features Sanjay Dutt’s as an affable Munna Bhai and Arshad as his sidekick – Circuit. In an interview with PTI, Joshi talks about the third part of the series, and says, “The toughest thing is to match up to what we did in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. We are looking at something that will match the standards of ‘Lage Raho…’. We have an idea in place. It is something new and different.”

The first film, Munna Bhai MBBS, was based on the medical profession, while the second one was about Mahatma Gandhi’s ideologies of peace and non-violence. Asked if the makers would bring any realistic issue with the third instalment, Joshi says, “Yes, but in the Munna Bhai format. We have cracked the idea and are working on it.” Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra says, “The third one is coming very shortly.”

Rajkumar Hirani is presently shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. The film will be revolved around the life of Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in six different looks for the film.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App