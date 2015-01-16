Tough to match Riteish Deshmukh’s comic timing: Pulkit Samrat

Comedy became tough for Pulkit Samrat when he had to match the comic timing of Riteish Deshmukh.

Comedy is often considered the toughest genre for actors, and for Pulkit Samrat, the going became tougher when he had to match the comic timing of Riteish Deshmukh.

The two actors feature together in ‘Bangistan‘, being directed by Karan Anshuman.

Talking about it, Pulkit said: “‘Bangistan’ is a film which is closest to my heart. We have shot the entire film and it was a great experience working with Riteish.

“Riteish is known for his comic timing and it was very difficult to match up to his talent.”

Pulkit describes the film as a satire rather than a “complete comedy film”.

“It’s light-hearted,” he said of the project, which also features Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Meanwhile, Pulkit is busy promoting his forthcoming release ‘Dolly Ki Doli’. He plays a Haryanvi policeman in the movie, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

“It was fun doing this film. Arbaaz (Khan) is one of the best producers I have worked with. He used to pamper us a lot on the sets,” he said.

