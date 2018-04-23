Total Dhamaal: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit to match steps on the remixed version of Karz’s Paisa Yeh Paisa

Bollywood’s dance diva Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen grooving to Karz’s track “Paisa Yeh Paisa” with the cast of Total Dhamaal Bollywood’s dance diva Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen grooving to Karz’s track “Paisa Yeh Paisa” with the cast of Total Dhamaal

It is the season of remixes. The remixed version of hit track “Paise Yeh Paisa”, from Rishi Kapoor starrer Karz, will be featured in the Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal.

Yes, you read that right. The song will feature Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash, who had a blast learning moves for the number.

The evergreen star Anil Kapoor said that he had a great time rehearsing.

“It feels great to be dancing to this classic number. I am matching steps with all these young stars and it feels great to be able to give it your best,” said Anil.

What will definitely be one of the song’s highlights will be watching dance diva Madhuri Dixit shake her legs to the number. Apparently, “Paisa Yeh Paisa” is one of her favourite songs as well.

“I’m really happy that Indra Kumar has decided to revisit this classic number. It’s a song that I’ve grooved to for so many years. Even after so long, it has retained its energy,” remarked Madhuri.

When asked if she felt that she was stealing everyone’s thunder during the song, the actor replied, “I can’t say I’m the best, because we have Jaaved and Arshad, who are trained dancers and a lot better than me. But yes, you can say that I am the best female dancer in the film.”

Director Indra Kumar cited the lyrics of the song as one of the primary reasons for recreating the track.

“Subhashji and his wonderful composers Laxmikant-Pyarelalji created this song many years ago and it’s still relevant. Even now, people are chasing money. So, this song fits the theme of our film perfectly,” the filmmaker said on the subject.

Total Dhamaal is slated to hit screens on December 7, 2018.

