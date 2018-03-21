Total Dhamaal: Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav and Arshad Warsi as Adi promise another laughter riot

Total Dhamaal will see Jaaved Jaaferi reprise his role of Manav and Arshad Warsi will once again play the role of his brother. Total Dhamaal will see Jaaved Jaaferi reprise his role of Manav and Arshad Warsi will once again play the role of his brother.

The ensemble cast of Total Dhamaal including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, Jaaved Jaaferi and others promise to bring another laughter riot with the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise. The mahurat clap for the Indra Kumar film was given by superstar Aamir Khan along with his 90s co-star Madhuri Dixit who will be seen in the film with Anil Kapoor. While Madhuri and Anil haven’t joined the sets, the other members of the comedy franchise have already started shooting for the comedy film.

On Tuesday, actor Jaaved Jaaferi shared a photo from the sets of the movie. In the photo, we see director Indra Kumar, comedian Sudesh Lehri along with the original cast members Arshad and Jaaved who played brothers in the previous installments. In the caption of the photo, Jaaved hinted at his catchphrase “Mumma will be sooo proud of ussss” from Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal being a part of Total Dhamaal too. He wrote, “First day of my shoot for #TotalDhamaal. I love shooting with this crazy and talented team. Here with director #InderKumar #SudeshLehri and my brother @ArshadWarsi. Mumma will be sooo proud of ussss 😁”

First day of my shoot for #TotalDhamaal. I love shooting with this crazy and talented team.

Here with director #InderKumar #SudeshLehri and my brother @ArshadWarsi.

Mumma will be sooo proud of ussss 😁 pic.twitter.com/VjFSsNvgDm — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 20, 2018

Total Dhamaal, which will hit the theaters on December 7, 2018, has left cinephiles excited to see Madhuri and Anil back on the silver screen together after 17 years. The duo has given Bollywood hits like Beta, Parinda, Ram Lakhan and Pukar. When asked about collaborating with Anil again, Madhuri told indianexpress.com, “I will be working with Anil ji after 17 odd years. I am really looking forward to it. It is a comedy, an entertaining film.”

Worked with each one of them individually and now we all come together for #totaldhamaal…look forward to the fun times pic.twitter.com/dbR9RLBcJU — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 9, 2018

Talking about the film, director Indra Kumar earlier told indianexpress.com, “I am extremely excited about shooting with Anil, Madhuri and Ajay. I also have my favourite Riteish (Deshmukh), Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaffery. It is a dream cast. I am grateful to all the actors for being a part of the film.”

While Dhamaal was a hit, Double Dhamaal failed to tickle the funnybone of the audience. Now with Total Dhamaal, it will be interesting to see if the new cast members Anil, Madhuri and Ajay will pull the audience to the theatres. However, unlike the last two films, Sanjay Dutt will not be a part of the movie.

