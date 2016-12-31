Top performers of 2016: Actresses who stole the show

From Alia Bhatt as a migrant Bihari labourer to Radhika Apte suffering from agoraphobia, here’s a quick look at some of the actors who delivered top-notch performance on the big screen From Alia Bhatt as a migrant Bihari labourer to Radhika Apte suffering from agoraphobia, here’s a quick look at some of the actors who delivered top-notch performance on the big screen

Alia Bhatt, Udta Punjab

Since her eye-catching debut in Students of the Year (2012), Alia Bhatt has not shied away from taking up challenges. Through her three screen outings in 2016 — Kapoor and Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi (not counting her blink-and-you’ll-miss appearance as DJ Alia in her mentor Karan Johar’s movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) — she tried to achieve a certain versatility. In both Kapoor and Sons as well as Dear Zindagi, she played urban characters, who are struggling with their past. The latter relied on her heavily. Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo as an unconventional shrink was the perfect foil to Bhatt’s lost-in-the-woods character. It is with Udta Punjab that she tried to push the envelop as a Bihari migrant labourer who is sucked into the dreadful world of drug peddlers. In spite of many finding fault with her Bihari twang, Bhatt impressed the audience with her gritty portrayal of a girl who goes through hell and is determined enough to fight it.

Radhika Apte, Phobia

While playing the role of a painter suffering from agoraphobia, the biggest challenge for Apte was to keep the audience engaged as she remains confined to an apartment. And the actor, who is steadily and firmly making her presence felt in the Hindi film industry, manages to keep the audience on the edge of their seats during the two-hour-long movie directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Though Phobia has a laudable ensemble cast, it is Apte’s movie and she owns it. She also played one of the leads in critically-acclaimed Parched and was cast opposite Rajinikanth in the much-anticipated Kabali.

Rinku Rajguru, Sairat

This plucky 15-year-old rode a Royal Enfield, danced without a care in the world, brought in the innocence of teenage romance, fought intensely for her love. Her screen character ‘Archie’ captured the imagination of the audience as Sairat had a record run at the box-office. Today, she is a household name in Maharashtra. Later this year, the Class X student, an amazing discovery by Nagraj Manjule, director of Sairat, had to quit formal education after being mobbed on the first day of her school in June. The debutante actor bagged a special mention at the National Film Awards this year.

Swara Bhaskar, Nil Battey Sannata

Bhaskar has not followed the beaten path often. Still, the 29-year-old’s decision to play single mother to a 15-year-old daughter came as a surprise. For Nil Battey Sannata, which is set in Agra, she had to work on her accent and characterisation. She hung out with a number of house helps there, studied them and recorded extensive interviews with them. She listened to those recordings over and over again to nail the accent. This made the performance of the actor, known to speak her mind, so convincing.

The Dangal girls: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, and Suhani Bhatnagar

Finding four girls to play the role of wrestler sisters Babita and Geeta, as adolescents and teenagers, necessitated an extensive hunt. Once they were selected, they underwent training in the art of wrestling for nearly a year. Even since Dangal released on December 23, the debutante girls have been winning praises for their convincing and engaging performance.

Also read: Best of 2016: Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, female actors who owned the year

They grabbed the audience attention and kept them glued to their seats. The transformation of Wasim and Bhatnagar — who played younger Geeta and Babita, respectively — was exciting to watch as they moved closer to turning professional wrestlers from being regular girls from a Haryana village. Shaikh, who is winning hearts with her dimpled smile, delivers a thumping performance as older Geeta along with Malhotra, who is cast as the grown-up Babita.

Disclaimer: The author has not watched all the releases of this year. She lists the top performers of 2016 in alphabetical order.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd