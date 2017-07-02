Top 10 songs of Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan video songs from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dishoom, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student Of The Year, Main Tera Hero

Here are the top 10 songs of Varun Dhawan from his popular films. Here are the top 10 songs of Varun Dhawan from his popular films.

Varun Dhawan is a famous Bollywood actor who was born on 24th April 1987 in Mumbai. He is the son of popular film director David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan. Varun is famous for his dance moves and entertainment quotient. Judwaa 2 is his upcoming film directed by his father where the Badrinath Ki Dulhiania actor will be seen in a double role as estranged twins opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is currently scheduled to release on 29 September. It is a sequel to David Dhawan’s 1997 film Judwaa.

Varun made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s romantic comedy Student of The Year, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. He grabbed eyeballs for his confident and charming attitude as he wasable to tackle both comic and vulnerable scenes with ease. Student of The Year was followed by films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Dilwale, Dishoom and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Varun, who is great friends with his co-stars from SOTY Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra has always been tight lipped about his personal life. But rumours claims he has been in a relationship with Natasha Dalal for sometime now.

TOP 10 SONGS OF VARUN:

Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track) Varun, Alia, Tanishk, Neha, Monali, Ikka | “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”

Tamma Tamma Again | Varun , Alia | Bappi L, Anuradha P | Tanishk, Badshah | “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”

Lucky Tu Lucky Me

Saturday Saturday Video – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania | Varun Alia

D Se Dance Video – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania | Varun, Alia Bhatt

Palat Tera Hero Idhar Hai (Full Video) Song Main Tera Hero | Arijit Singh | Varun Dhawan

Besharmi Ki Height | Full Video Song | Main Tera Hero | Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri

Toh Dishoom Video Song: Dishoom | John Abraham, Varun Dhawan || Pritam, Raftaar, Shahid Mallya

Vele – Student of The Year | Sidharth Malhotra | Varun Dhawan

Kukkad – Student of the Year | Sidharth Malhotra | Varun Dhawan

Varun got many awards and nominations for his outstanding performances in films. In 2012, the actor won Lion Gold Awards for the film Student of The Year in the category of favourite Debut- Male. In 2013, he won Standard award for the same film under the category of Breakthrough Performance- Male . In 2014, Varun received Star Guild Awards for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He also got IIf award for the film Mai Tera Hero in the category of Best Performance in a comic role.

For the film Badlapur, he got two awards in BIG Star Entertainment Awards in the category Most entertaining actor in aThriller Film-Male and Most Entertaining Actor in an Action Film- Male.

