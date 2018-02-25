Top 10 songs of the Hawa Hawai girl of Bollywood

Sridevi passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. Sridevi passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest.

Known as one of the best artists of the Indian film industry, Sridevi passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. The actor was one of the most celebrated and accomplished personalities of cinema and while her acting performances were applauded, her dance performances were simply eye-catching. With those expressive eyes that could pierce through the lens and those dance movements that were spellbinding, Sridevi’s dance performances were enough to pull the audience into the theatres. In a career spanning over four decades, Sridevi’s songs are a throwback to the dynamic personality she was.

1. Hawa Hawai – Mr India

A Sridevi classic that had all the magic thanks to her charismatic personality, her expressive eyes and of course, her dancing skills. Hawa Hawai has her posing as a dancer even though she is at the location for investigative purposes. This song was quite a rage back in the day and has still not lost any fans. In 2017, with Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu, Hawa Hawai was even recreated for a younger audience.

2. Mere Haathon Mein – Chandni

This song celebrates Sridevi’s character, Chandni, in all her glory. It is through this performance that Rishi Kapoor’s character falls even more in love with her. Sridevi was one of the few actors who was quite known for her dancing skills and this track is a fine example of the same. Director Yash Chopra presented the actor like an icon here and deservedly so.

3. Main Teri Dushman – Nagina

This film had Sridevi playing a ‘ichchandhari nagin’ and was a surprise hit at the box office. Over the years, this film gained even more popularity as it was quite a favourite on satellite television. In this song, Sridevi puts up a performance that has her channeling the nagin perfectly and at the same time presenting an enchanting dance performance.

4. Morni Baga Mein – Lamhe

Dancing amid the sand dunes of Rajasthan, Sridevi here is the perfect combination of innocence, grace and poise. Her demeanour is royal yet she retains the lively side of her personality when she performs on this iconic dance number.

5. Kaate Nahi Kat-Te – Mr India

With this song, Sridevi was hailed as the undisputed sensual diva of Bollywood. Romancing an invisible man here, Sridevi was gorgeous and graceful in the video of this song. Mr India had her display her acting potential to the fullest.

6. Naino Mein Sapna – Himmatwala

This 1983 film was quite popular back in the day but what has stood the test of time is the performance by Jeetendra and Sridevi to this song. Dancing against earthen pots, dressed in fine ethnic clothes, this song is quintessentially 80s in its style and that is probably what has made it stick around for this long.

7. Har Kisiko Nahi Milta – Janbaaz

Sridevi did not have a big part to play in the film but her song “Har Kisiko Nahi Milta” became an instant chartbuster. Donning a saree against the sea and performing with Feroz Khan, Sridevi was the epitome of sensuality here.

8. Kabhi Main Kahoon – Lamhe

This song celebrates the love of Pooja (Sridevi) and Viren (Anil Kapoor). With its melancholic sound and the beautiful chemistry between Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, this song holds the essence of this film.

9. Na Jane Kahan Se Aayi Hai – Chaalbaaz

Chaalbaaz had Sridevi playing a double role. With playing two opposite roles of Anju and Manju, Sridevi’s performance enthralled the audience. This song completely defines her quirky character Anju. Dancing in the rain with umbrellas and raincoats, this reminds us of the spontaneity that Sridevi brought to the silver screen.

10. Navrai Majhi – English Vinglish

The last time when Sridevi shook a leg on the silver screen. This wedding song did not have a dance performance by the actor but had her moving to the beat and it was a complete pleasure to watch that the senior actor was still just as aesthetic when it came to dancing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd