Top 10 songs of Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan video songs from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees, Fan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, DDLJ

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 25 years in Bollywood. During his career, he has delivered over 50 movies and many of his moves have become a hallmark. Over the years various stars have come and conquered but there won’t be a second Superstar as brilliant as Shah Rukh Khan.

He is a rare combination of witty, talented, cute, cool, entertainer, who has raised the bar for people in the film industry. Stars may come and stars may go, but very few stars have the potential to live up to their stardom, till their 50s, and longer.

Unlike Salman Khan or Aamir Khan, he did not come from one of the privileged families associated to Bollywood. In an industry where nepotism plays a big role in paving ways, Shah Rukh Khan created a brand of his own. Accepted that by being related to a filmy family is not a sure shot way to become the king of an industry, not being related to anyone makes the journey even more difficult.

Kids who grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan in the 90s pulling his signature pose, worshipped him like a god. With his very presence and six packs, he manages to shame all men in their 50s, who live with the excuse that they are too old to be energetic. Over the years, we have seen mostly as a lover, but we have also seen in as a coach ( Chak De India), as a villain ( Don, Don 2, Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam), and also as gangster in his latest film, Raees. Soon he will be seen as a self-confessed perverted guy, Harry, in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Here are few of his popular songs:

Radha – Jab Harry Met Sejal | Shah Rukh Khan | Anushka Sharma | Pritam | Imtiaz Ali| Latest Hit 2017

Zaalima – Raees | Shah Rukh Khan & Mahira Khan | Arijit Singh & Harshdeep Kaur | JAM8Live the reign of Shah Rukh Khan

Udi Udi Jaye – Raees | Shah Rukh Khan & Mahira Khan | Ram Sampath

Jabra Song – Fan | Shah Rukh Khan

Chammak Challo Full Video Song – Ra One || Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Suraj Hua Madham – Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Ladki Badi Anjani Hai – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai | Shahrukh Khan | Kajol

Koi Mil Gaya – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai |Shah Rukh | Kajol | Rani

Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam -Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge | Shah Rukh Khan | Kajol

Yeh Dil Deewana – Pardes | Shah Rukh Khan

To quote Shah Rukh Khan,” Picture abhi baaki hai”

