Top 10 songs of Salman Khan: Salman Khan video songs from Tubelight, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick

Salman Khan video songs: Here are the top 10 songs of Salman Khan. Salman Khan video songs: Here are the top 10 songs of Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is one of the most popular entertainers of Bollywood. Known to everyone as Bhaijaan, he is an Indian film actor, producer and television personality. His films are one of the most anticipated to watch out for every year. This Eid, he had collaborated with director Kabir Khan for the third time for Tubelight, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Later this year, he will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. The film, however, will be directed by Sultan film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar.

In a film career spanning for more than twenty-five years, Salman has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a producer, and two Filmfare Awards as an actor.He has a significant following in Asia and the Indian diaspora worldwide and is cited in the media as one of the most popular and commercially successful actors of Indian Cinema.

Salman Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi, and achieved a breakthrough with a leading role in his next release—Sooraj Barjatya’s romance Maine Pyaar Kiya. Salman went on to establish himself in Bollywood in the 1990s with roles in several top-grossing productions like the romantic drama Hum Aaapke Hain Koun..!, action films like Karan Arjun, Judwaa, the comic Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, the family drama Hum Saath- Saath Hain, Biwi No.1, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam, Wanted and more. He is the only actor to star in the highest-grossing Bollywood films of nine years in a row.

After a brief period of decline in the 2000s, Khan achieved greater stardom after 2010 by playing the lead role in several successful action films ranked among the highest-grossing movies of all time including Dabangg (2010). Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo(2015) Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Tube light (2017).

Salman Khan is the most versatile actor who has the ability to touch hearts and grab the attention of the audience through his films. He gives his best in whatever role he plays. It can be a serious role in Sultan or comic roles played in Ready, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, No Entry or the role of an innocent boy in his recent film Tubelight.

Top 10 songs of Salman Khan:

1. Naach Meri Jaan

2. Radio song

3. Khoon Mein Teri Mitti

4. Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

5. Jag Ghoomeya

6. 440 Volt

7. Selfie Le Le Re

8. Jumme Ki Raat

9. Character Dheela

10. Hangover

Way to go Bhaijaan!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd