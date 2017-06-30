Top 10 songs of Rajesh Khanna: Rajesh Khanna video songs from Kati Patang, Anand, Aradhana, Amar Prem, Mere Jeevan Saathi

Late actor Rajesh Khanna had been one of the most loved superstars during his time. Late actor Rajesh Khanna had been one of the most loved superstars during his time.

Twinkle Khanna’s father, late Rajesh Khanna is often referred to as Hindi cinema’s original superstar. His real name was Jatin. During his career in Bollywood, he had appeared in over 163 films and 17 short films. Before he tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia, he had purchased a lavish bungalow and named it Aashirwad. He had bought the bungalow from Rajendra Kumar who considered it unlucky for him. However it was at this house, Rajesh Khanna had delivered 15 hits in a row, and the record has yet not been broken by any actors till date.

Rajesh Khanna had been the most handsome actor of his times. Few of his songs like, ” Mere Sapno Ki Rani,” ” Roop Tera Mastana,” made many young women’s hearts skip a beat. His mannerism, his unique style of dancing, dialogue delivery and gestures added to his onscreen persona. He inspired countless youngsters to imitate him. His car used to be full of lipstick marks from women who lined up in the queue just to get a glimpse of him. Women even wrote letters to him in blood. At the peak of his career, he was popularly called Kaka.

Rajesh Khanna had been one of the highest paid actors from 1970-79 and later Amitabh Bachchan shared the rank from 1980-87. He had been close friends with Kishore Kumar and RD Burman. Rajesh Khanna’s debut film Aakhri Khat was India’s official Oscar entry in 1967 However, it had failed to make the final five cut.

Take a look at a few of his famous songs.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Roop Tera Mastana

O Mere Dil Ke Chain – Rajesh Khanna

Gulabi Aankhein Jo Teri

Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai – Kati Patang – Rajesh Khanna Songs – Old Hindi Songs

Ye Shaam Mastani – Kati Patang – Rajesh Khanna





Pyar Deewana Hota Hai – Kati Patang – Rajesh Khanna

Anand – Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli – Manna Dey

Anand – Maine Tere Liye Hi Saat Rang Ke – Mukesh – Rajesh Khanna

Ye Kya Hua Kaise Hua – Amar Prem – Rajesh Khanna & Sharmila Tagore

Late Rajesh Khanna will always be remembered for his works.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd