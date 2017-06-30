Top 10 songs of Raj Kapoor: Raj Kapoor video songs from Mera Naam Joker, Sangam, Anari, Awaara

Even thought Raj Kapoor’s films were commercial in nature they had a strong content Even thought Raj Kapoor’s films were commercial in nature they had a strong content

Raj Kapoor was once known as the ‘Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema’ and probably till date no one deserves this title as much as he did. During his career span in Bollywood, he worked as an actor, producer and director who had a unique vision for cinema. During his days, the Bollywood film industry was still in its formative era. The films were made by studios and at a very young age, Raj Kapoor started his own studios, RK Studios.

His films were progressive and way ahead of its time. Even though they were commercial in nature they had a strong content and never ended without giving the audience a taste of realism while delivering a strong message. Even now, his films are relatable and finely reflects the social, economic, political conditions of the contemporary times.

Although he hailed from an established film family, he never wrongly portrayed the lives of a middle class or lower strata while doing their roles in his films. He had his love for films and that got strongly reflected in his works. At one point of time, he had mortgaged everything he owned to make Mera Naam Joker, another film that was way ahead of its time. In an era where heroines always dressed prim and proper, the film had a particular bold scene that many filmmakers back then had dared to bring into their cinemas. Raj Kapoor’s films will always be treasured by the critics and cinegoers. It is because of Raj Kapoor that Indian cinema got its hard edge of reality.

Take a look at some of the most iconic songs of Raj Kapoor.

Dost Dost Na Raha

Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo

Ramayya Vastawaiyya – Raj Kapoor-Nargis

Kehta Hai Joker Saara Zamana – Raj Kapoor – Mera Naam Joker

Ichak Dana Bichak Dana – Nargis – Raj Kapoor

Woh Chand Khila – Raj Kapoor – Nutan – Anari – Lata Mangeshkar – Mukesh –

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar – Raj Kapoor

Jeena Yaha Marna Yaha – Mera Naam Joker

Mera Joota Hai Japani – Raj Kapoor

Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua – Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor’s work reflected that he treated cinemas more like a precious item than just another business.

