Top 10 songs of Kishore Kumar: Kishore Kumar video songs from Ajnabee, Kudrat, Mere Jeevan Sathi, Kalakaar

Kishore Kumar was born in a Bengali family in Kandwa. He was the youngest of four siblings. While Kishore was still a child, his brother Ashok became a Bollywood actor. Later, Anoop also ventured into cinema with Ashok’s help. Spending time with his brothers, Kishore became interested in films and music. He became a fan of singer-actor K. L. Saigal, whom he considered his guru, and tried to emulate his singing style.

Finally, he became a popular Bollywood playback singer, actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, and screenwriter. He is considered as one of the most successful playback singers of the Hindi film industry. Apart from Hindi, he sang in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia, and Urdu. He has also sung in private albums especially in Bengali which are noted as all time classics. He won 8 Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and holds the record for winning the most trophies in that category. He was awarded the “Lata Mangeshkar Award” by the Madhya Pradesh government and also the “Kishore Kumar Award” for contributions to Hindi cinema.

Though Kishore Kumar came to Mumbai to pursue a career, he always longed to quit the whole showbiz life and move to Khandwa. This is because he was not fond of people too much especially those from the film industry and he liked talking to trees and staying in touch with the nature instead of interacting with people.

The late actor admitted that he had no interest in acting and he would deliberately mess up his lines just to get out of that. He muffed his lines, pretended to be crazy, shaved his head off, played difficult and tried all that he could to get out of acting. He screamed and ranted but the filmmakers were just determined to make him a star and he eventially became a versatile personality.

Top 10 songs of Kishore Kumar

1. Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Me

2. Hamein Tumse Pyaar Kitna

3. Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se



4. Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Mann Mera

5. Maar Gayi Mujhe Judai

6. Dekha Ek Khwaab

7. Tere Chehere Se Nazar

8. Chala Jaata Hoon

9. Chhu Kar Mere Mann Ko

10. Neele Neele Ambar Par

Long live Kishore Kumar.

