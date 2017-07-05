Top 10 songs of Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik Roshan video songs from Kaabil, Dhoom 2, Mohenjo Daro, Bang Bang, Krrish 3, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Here are some of the best songs of Hrithik Roshan. Here are some of the best songs of Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan began 2017 with Kaabil. Although superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees had posed as a major competition for his film, he did not back out and scored well enough. Currently, he has signed a film with the Tubelight director Kabir Khan, however, the shooting for the film has not started yet. Hrithik hails from a filmy family of Bollywood. He is the son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and had made his debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, which was directed by his father. He is also popular for his dancing ability.

Post Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan has frequently collaborated with his father in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. As a child actor, he had made a brief appearance in Rajinikanth film Bhagwaan Dada and later worked as an assistant director on four of his father’s films. The actor is known for releasing one film every year.

For Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik had earned Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Male Debut. In 2001, he went on to appear in the melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which became India’s highest-grossing film in the overseas market and his biggest commercial success to date. For the first time, we witnessed the coming together of three superstars – Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan on one screen.

Hrithik’s career in Bollywood boasts of films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Yaadein, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Bang Bang, Mohenjo Daro and lately Kaabil.

Top 10 songs of Hrithik Roshan

1. TU HAI” Video Song | MOHENJO DARO | A.R. RAHMAN,SANAH MOIDUTTY | Hrithik Roshan & Pooja Hegde

2. Bang Bang – Meherbaan | feat Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif | Vishal Shekhar | HD

3. Kaabil

4. Raghupati Raghav Krrish 3″ Full Video Song | Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra

6. Ik Junoon – Paint It Red: Full Song – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (HD 1080p)

8. Zindagi Do Pal Ki

9. Krazy Kiya Re

10.You Are My Sonia

We hope the Greek God of Bollywood continues to drool us.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd