Top 10 songs of Amitabh Bachchan: Big B’s video songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kaalia, Bol Bachchan, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Amar Akbar Anthony

When it comes to writing about Amitabh Bachchan writers, you may run out of adjectives. The actor is 74, and yet he is in no mood to retire. Although his film may not make a collection as big as other superstars, even at this age, he brings forth a swag, style, strength, and aura that is exemplary.

Bachchan is no longer a mere surname. It is a style statement. You know anyone who is associated with that surname is bound to have a swag of his own. Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for instance. They invent poses and styles that later becomes a trend setter.

Amitabh Bachchan is a touchstone of success. When he entered the film industry, he did not hail from a filmy family of Bollywood, yet he went on to make his own mark and stood as a competition to his contemporaries, Rishi Kapoor, late Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar and other actors who ruled the industry back then.

In reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor brought out his witty side. Simple words like, “Sure. Confident. Lock kar diya jaye,” became a trend that his fans tried to follow. Later when the show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, despite his witty attempts, he failed to create the impact Big B had created on the show.

Live long Big B!

