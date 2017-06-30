Top 10 songs of Akshay Kumar: Akshay’s video songs from Jolly LLB 2, Airlift, Housefull, Rustom, Namastey London

Akshay Kumar video songs: Take a look at some of the most grooving songs of Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar video songs: Take a look at some of the most grooving songs of Akshay Kumar

There aren’t enough words to describe Akshay Kumar and his great deeds, both on screen and off screen. At a time when superstars are not ready to come out of their self-created image, and remain glamorous on screen, Akshay Kumar has chosen to do films that are out-of-the-box. Without body shaming, the actor promotes fitness, which is why he is known as the Khiladi of Bollywood. He began his career with many flops, but now he is one of the most promising superstars, who excellently balances slapstick and content-based films.

At a time when actors have either chosen to remain quiet about their opinion on political and social matters, Akshay Kumar chose openly show his support when he felt they needed it and condemned moves which he felt were incorrect. Unlike other public figures, who are more involved in giving great speeches, Akshay Kumar actually created an online portal where people can make direct donations to martyred soldiers’ families, and it was brought to life after the government chose to extend their complete support. The Bharat Ke Veer app has received good response.

Throughout 2016, he has delivered films like Rustom, Airlift, and fun filled comedy like Housefull 3. With the release of Jolly LLB 2, the year 2017 had began on a successful note for him. He will soon be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The film slightly reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. The film talks about problems faced by people in rural areas.

Here are few of his popular songs.

Jolly LLB 2 | GO PAGAL

Bawara Mann Video Song | Jolly LL.B 2 | Akshay Kumar

Jolly Good Fellow Video Song

Tere Sang Yaara

DIL CHEEZ TUJHE DEDI Full Video Song | AIRLIFT | Akshay Kumar | Ankit Tiwari, Arijit Singh

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast





I Don’t Know What To Do Full Song | Housefull | Akshay Kumar, Jiah Khan

Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali

Rafta Rafta (Official Song Video) | Namastey London | Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif

Chakna Chakna (Official Video Song) | Namastey London | Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif

Way to go Khiladi!

