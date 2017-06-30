Top 10 songs of Akshay Kumar: Akshay’s video songs from Jolly LLB 2, Airlift, Housefull, Rustom, Namastey London

- Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagli duet: Join Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar on their first date, watch video
- After Toilet, Akshay Kumar set to start Gold shooting in London
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagle: Akshay Kumar’s stalking meets Bhumi Pednekar’s stalking. Does that make it right? Watch video
There aren’t enough words to describe Akshay Kumar and his great deeds, both on screen and off screen. At a time when superstars are not ready to come out of their self-created image, and remain glamorous on screen, Akshay Kumar has chosen to do films that are out-of-the-box. Without body shaming, the actor promotes fitness, which is why he is known as the Khiladi of Bollywood. He began his career with many flops, but now he is one of the most promising superstars, who excellently balances slapstick and content-based films.
At a time when actors have either chosen to remain quiet about their opinion on political and social matters, Akshay Kumar chose openly show his support when he felt they needed it and condemned moves which he felt were incorrect. Unlike other public figures, who are more involved in giving great speeches, Akshay Kumar actually created an online portal where people can make direct donations to martyred soldiers’ families, and it was brought to life after the government chose to extend their complete support. The Bharat Ke Veer app has received good response.
Throughout 2016, he has delivered films like Rustom, Airlift, and fun filled comedy like Housefull 3. With the release of Jolly LLB 2, the year 2017 had began on a successful note for him. He will soon be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The film slightly reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. The film talks about problems faced by people in rural areas.
Here are few of his popular songs.
Jolly LLB 2 | GO PAGAL
Bawara Mann Video Song | Jolly LL.B 2 | Akshay Kumar
Jolly Good Fellow Video Song
Tere Sang Yaara
DIL CHEEZ TUJHE DEDI Full Video Song | AIRLIFT | Akshay Kumar | Ankit Tiwari, Arijit Singh
Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast
I Don’t Know What To Do Full Song | Housefull | Akshay Kumar, Jiah Khan
Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali
Rafta Rafta (Official Song Video) | Namastey London | Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif
Chakna Chakna (Official Video Song) | Namastey London | Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif
Way to go Khiladi!
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App