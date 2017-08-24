Toofan Singh was banned by CBFC during Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure

Punjabi movie Toofan Singh was banned by the CBFC when Pahlaj Nihalani was the chairman of the board. Punjabi movie Toofan Singh was banned by the CBFC when Pahlaj Nihalani was the chairman of the board.

A few reports on Wednesday suggested that the Prasoon Joshi led Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has banned Punjabi film Toofan Singh.

However, when we got in touch with veteran actor Raza Murad, who portrays the role of home minister in the film, he said that the film was banned during the tenure of former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, and not by the present Censor Board.

“Toofan Singh is a Punjabi film based on a terrorist. The Pahlaj led CBFC banned the film because according to them the film glorifies terrorism, and that might give a wrong message to today’s youth. However, the film has been released in many countries, and has been received warmly. Unfortunately, it never saw the light of day in India. Hopefully, it will someday,” said Raza Murad.

In fact, the actor is hopeful that with the new chairman and the board, the makers of the film might try for certification again. Raza Murad also added that even though he is a part of Toofan Singh, he hasn’t watched it.

Toofan Singh, which was earlier set to release on August 4, is the story of Jugraj Singh who fought against the malice of society and corruption with violence. He was then famously known as Toofan Singh, because people compared him to a hurricane.

According to Raza Murad, veteran television actor Avtar Gill is also a part of the film. Directed by Baghal Singh, the film stars Ranjit Bawa and Shefali Sharma in the lead.

