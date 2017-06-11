Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer, watch video: Akshay Kumar is the boost PM Narendra Modi’s Clean India campaign needed

Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer: Akshay Kumar Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer: Akshay Kumar

There are certain things you don’t think about, like breathing or having a toilet in your house. That is why Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prema Katha is truly about how the other half lives. According to census 2011 data, only 46.9 percent people in India have toilets at home and 49.8 percent defecate in the open. The rest use public toilets. That is what makes Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Campaign, from which the Akshay Kumar film is inspired, so important and needed. Perhaps, the India vs South Africa match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, was the perfect platform to launch the Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer which Akshay Kumar has been championing for a while now. For everyone with and without toilets is watching cricket today and the Akshay trailer works as a message shrouded as entertainment.

However, before the toilet part of the title comes Prem Katha. Akshay Kumar (Keshav) wants to be married as soon as possible. Soon he meets his dream girl, Bhumi Pednekar, and both are soon married. It is the morning after the marriage that Bhumi is rudely introduced to lota gang for Akshay’s house has no toilet. She soon leaves him due to this and Akshay, who is deeply in love with his wife, wants to set an example just like Shah Jahaan but instead of making Taj Mahal, wants to bring in awareness about the risks of defecating in open and wants to build a toilet at home. But would he be able to succeed in a village where people think it is wrong to place toilet in a home that worships goddess Tulsi? Well, you have to witness the climax on August 11.

Clean India campaign, despite the government push, has failed to really fire people’s imagination. It seems Akshay Kumar’s film is the boost PM Modi’s dream campaign needed.

Through Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar, who are playing a newly-married couple in the film, the director Shree Narayan Singh highlights the importance of sanitation in India, with emphasis on the reduction of open defecation in public areas, especially in the rural areas of the country.

Bollywood already has shared good wishes for Akshay Kumar’s film. From John Abraham to Kiara Advani, this is what everyone has to say…

@akshaykumar Sir undoubtedly th most intriguing film of th year! Cant wait!!Congratulations Prerna, Arjun @kriarj & team #ToiletEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/D9nUzadPzl — Kiara Alia Advani (@Advani_Kiara) June 9, 2017

Earlier, Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani spoke about how the trailer of this Akshay’s film has left him impressed. Pahlaj took to Twitter and shared his positive response for Akshay’s film. He wrote, “Watched trailer of @akshaykumar’s #ToiletEkPremKatha. Based on true incidents, it promotes #SwachhBharat.Should be made #TaxFree. #SuperHit!” The film is set to release on August 11.

