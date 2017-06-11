Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer launch date and time: Akshay Kumar trailer to screen during India vs South Africa match

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign at its core and has a satirical flavour within a love story. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign at its core and has a satirical flavour within a love story.

Letting go of an official launch as lead star Akshay Kumar is holidaying abroad, the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will unveil the film’s trailer later in the day on a television sports channel, airing India v South Africa Champions Trophy match. The trailer will be shown during the mid-innings show on Star Sports India, so, fans can expect to catch the sneak peek into the film around 6 pm. It is also expected that at the same time, Akshay and the film’s team will launch the trailer on all social media accounts. Weeks ago, the National Award-winning actor showed the trailer to a section of media and if the word-of-mouth is to be believed, the trailer is the right balance of entertainment and the message, like all recent films of Akshay.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign at its core and has a satirical flavour within a love story. The film highlights the importance of sanitation conditions in India, with emphasis on the reduction of open defecation in public areas, especially in the rural areas of the country. Akshay and Bhumi are playing a newly-married couple.

Besides the critics, the trailer has also managed to impress censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani, who went to the extent of saying that the movie should be made tax free. “Watched trailer of @akshaykumar’s #ToiletEkPremKatha. Based on true incidents, it promotes #SwachhBharat. Should be made #TaxFree. #SuperHit!” Nihalani tweeted a few days ago. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will hit theatres on August 11. It joins the increasing list of patriotism-heavy films by Akshay. The actor seems to be living his golden time in Bollywood, with continuous box-office success and critical acclaim. The expectations from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are hence higher.

The movie was earlier supposed to clash at the box office with superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer love story Jab Harry Met Sejal, but with the latter bringing forward the release date to August 4, both the films will now get a solo release and hence, an open window.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd