Latest News
  • Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer impresses CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani who wants the Akshay Kumar film to become tax-free

Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer impresses CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani who wants the Akshay Kumar film to become tax-free

Three days before the trailer of Akshay Kumar's film Toilet Ek Prem Katha releases, the chief of Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, has announced the film superhit. He has even urged that the film should be declared tax free.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 8, 2017 7:49 pm
toilet ek prem katha trailer, akshay kumar, bhumi pednekar, CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani, akshay kumar toilet ek prem katha CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani is all praise for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Related News

Everybody is patiently waiting for the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is scheduled to release on June 11. While the hype around the film is extremely high because of its unique concept, it seems even before anyone else saw the trailer, it has managed to leave the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani impressed. Pahlaj took to Twitter and shared his positive response for Akshay’s film. He wrote, “Watched trailer of @akshaykumar’s #ToiletEkPremKatha. Based on true incidents, it promotes #SwachhBharat.Should be made #TaxFree. #SuperHit!”

Meanwhile, Akshay is doing his bit of promotions by sharing a poster everyday. The actor who, at present is spending family time with Twinkle Khanna, Aarav and Nitara along with Dimple Kapadia in London, has been sharing snippets on why toilets are important. He wrote, “Something to think about…50 percent of the rape cases in India can go down if we build TOILETS! #SochBadloShauchBadlo,” In the series of tweets, Akshay put across some facts about India’s sanitation system.

Check out CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani’s tweet for Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer:

Akshay took to Twitter and wrote, “100% sharmanaak baat hai, 60 percent of the world’s population who do not have toilets, are only in India! #SochBadloShauchBadlo. TV hai, mobile phone hai… lekin TOILET nahin! Do you know 564 million Indians defecate in the open? #SochBadloShauchBadlo.” Akshay’s film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is on the lines of Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s recent posts: 

The film, which has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, is all set to hit the screens on August 11 this year.

More Related News

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 08: Latest News