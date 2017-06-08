Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer impresses CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani who wants the Akshay Kumar film to become tax-free

CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani is all praise for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani is all praise for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Everybody is patiently waiting for the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is scheduled to release on June 11. While the hype around the film is extremely high because of its unique concept, it seems even before anyone else saw the trailer, it has managed to leave the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani impressed. Pahlaj took to Twitter and shared his positive response for Akshay’s film. He wrote, “Watched trailer of @akshaykumar’s #ToiletEkPremKatha. Based on true incidents, it promotes #SwachhBharat.Should be made #TaxFree. #SuperHit!”

Meanwhile, Akshay is doing his bit of promotions by sharing a poster everyday. The actor who, at present is spending family time with Twinkle Khanna, Aarav and Nitara along with Dimple Kapadia in London, has been sharing snippets on why toilets are important. He wrote, “Something to think about…50 percent of the rape cases in India can go down if we build TOILETS! #SochBadloShauchBadlo,” In the series of tweets, Akshay put across some facts about India’s sanitation system.

Check out CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani’s tweet for Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer:

Akshay took to Twitter and wrote, “100% sharmanaak baat hai, 60 percent of the world’s population who do not have toilets, are only in India! #SochBadloShauchBadlo. TV hai, mobile phone hai… lekin TOILET nahin! Do you know 564 million Indians defecate in the open? #SochBadloShauchBadlo.” Akshay’s film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is on the lines of Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s recent posts:

TV hai, mobile phone hai… lekin TOILET nahin! Do you know 564 million Indians defecate in the open? #SochBadloShauchBadlo pic.twitter.com/gKas2qQveG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2017

100% sharmanaak baat hai, 60 percent of the world’s population who do not have toilets, are only in India! #SochBadloShauchBadlo pic.twitter.com/smB94iLHnz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2017

Something to think about…50 percent of the rape cases in India can go down if we build TOILETS! #SochBadloShauchBadlo pic.twitter.com/ViAMtyNyPm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 4, 2017

Ek binati…lauta do lota party ko! TOILET TRAILER IN 3DAYS pic.twitter.com/NlwDlIIDYh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 8, 2017

The film, which has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, is all set to hit the screens on August 11 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd