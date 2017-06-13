Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Jokes aside, but a film like this was highly necessary

Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer featured Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, both the actors have often openly applauded the government for their various initiative. Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer featured Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, both the actors have often openly applauded the government for their various initiative.

We all laughed the day Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, where he clicked a selfie with Bhumi Pednekar and had an Indian-style lavatory in the background. On Sunday, the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film released and it was then we probably realised that a film like this was really necessary. We have seen enough movies on love, friendship, horror, historic events, biopics, and now it is time to give them a break and talk about social issues too. When a Bollywood superstar has taken the risk to use his stardom for a necessary movement, maybe it is time we stop taking this as a joke and start seeing reality for a change.

India has an open defecation problem, and its a deadly one. It is said to be the root cause of over 1 lakh children dying every year due to diarrhea. In 2015, according to a report by non-profit agency WaterAid, if every Indian who doesn’t have a toilet stood in a single line to use one, that queue would stretch all the way to the Moon. And it would take more than 5892 years for that queue to be cleared.

The trailer featured Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, both the actors have often openly applauded the government for their various initiative. So naturally when the two collaborated for a film that was focussed on building toilets, the film got linked to a message that goes in sync with the Modi government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

But that is a nature of a good film, one that that slightly reflects the political scenario of the contemporary government. The trailer was also lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he called it a good effort . So one can be sure that this film might get awards next year but let’s keep all politics, jokes and trolling aside and just treat it as a movie trailer. If you concentrate on the real message the National Award-winning superstar has tried to give through his film, you give a real glimpse of conditions in India.

Would you rather watch a film that told you comforting lies about love, or a film that showed you the truth about rural conditions?

