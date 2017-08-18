Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s special screening to be held for village representatives in Gurugram

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s special screening to be held in a city multiplex — PVR Cinemas in the local MGF Metropolitan Mall — at 10 a.m on August 19. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s special screening to be held in a city multiplex — PVR Cinemas in the local MGF Metropolitan Mall — at 10 a.m on August 19.

A special screening of the recently-released Bollywood movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be organised for the Panchs (village representatives) and Sarpanchs (village heads) of Gurugram district, an official said on Thursday. The special show, to be held in a city multiplex — PVR Cinemas in the local MGF Metropolitan Mall — at 10 a.m on August 19, will be open to the Panchs and Sarpanchs free of cost, according to the official.

For better implementation of the state government’s drive against open defecation, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh decided to invite the village functionaries.The Deputy Commissioner’s letter inviting them to the special screening of the movie will serve as the pass for securing entry to the multiplex. Only a woman Panch or Sarpanch will be allowed to be accompanied by a family member or an assistant.

The Deputy Commissioner said that following the efforts of people’s representatives, there had been a positive change in the thinking of the people regarding cleanliness. The Bollywood movie is based on a story in which a woman leaves her husband on the first day of their marriage after discovering that he does not have a toilet in his house.

He desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India.

The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh and having Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, is based on the age-old issue of open defecation and methods that can be adopted to curb it.

The film is a love story revolving around the problem of open defecation in India and also promotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cleanliness initiative — Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. According to reports, the movie has already earned close to Rs 90 crore since its release on Friday.The three subdivisions of Gurugram have 221 Gram Panchayats.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App