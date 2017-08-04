Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Toilet Ka Jugaad: Akshay Kumar’s latest song is a call to action. Watch Video

Toilet Ka Jugaad: Akshay Kumar tries to spread awareness about the importance of toilets in home. Toilet Ka Jugaad: Akshay Kumar tries to spread awareness about the importance of toilets in home.

The makers of Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha on Friday released a ‘Toilet Anthem’ titled “Toilet Ka Jugaad”. The song crooned by Akshay Kumar is a satirical take on the much prevalent social issue of open defecation in India. “India leads the world in open defecation, 54% of India still defecates in the open, millions of women risk getting raped every day, 2 lakh children die each year of infection from open defecation,” are some of the facts about open defecation that the two and a half minute video focuses on.

The video of the preachy song has Akshay mentioning how people have reached the Moon and have become digitally advanced but they still struggle to fight the social taboos. From the panchayat to the sanitation department, from the role of the government to the superstitions of the villagers, from scams to the ethos, from first love to a matured romance, all have made a part of this toilet anthem which is promoting PM Narendra Modi’s, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a government campaign to improve the sanitation conditions in India.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, “Swachh Azaadi aise hi nahi milegi, uska jugaad karna hoga. #ToiletKaJugaad.”

Swachh Azaadi aise hi nahi milegi, uska jugaad karna hoga. #ToiletKaJugaad – http://t.co/kWMFeeynHY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2017

Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote, is a story of a man who gets married to the girl of his dreams but soon after the marriage she leaves him due to the absence of a toilet in Akshay’s house. It is then that Akshay decides to bring in awareness about the risks of defecating in open and build toilets at home.

