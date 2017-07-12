Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Latth Maar: Akshay Kumar’s new song redefines couple’s spat. Watch video

Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Latth Maar: Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Latth Maar:

So far we have seen Keshav aka Akshay Kumar and Jaya aka Bhumi Pednekar falling in love, enjoying that warm feeling and the suffering and pain that come along with being in love through the songs that had released previously. Now, it seems like it’s time for their break-up. The video of song Gori Tu Latth Maar begins with Jaya telling Keshav to not call her again. She sounds resolute, and poor Keshav is sad that he is losing the person he loved. And so the song begins with him welcoming her to take revenge on him for all his little mistakes so far.

Keshav sings aloud that she shouldn’t let her lover go scot-free, but should in fact make sure that she hits him for all the time he has annoyed her. It starts off as a pretty song-dance number set in the backdrop of Holi and later, we see Keshav addressing a large crowd in his village, and stressing on the fact that whether his wife comes back home or not, he is surely going to bring about toilets and sanitation.

The movie directed by Shree Narayan Singh is about open defecation and lack of sanitation in rural India – a social issue that is being widely discussed and debated in the country. How, Keshav – a man in love takes it upon himself to bring a change in his village by raising awareness about the need for toilets after his wife, Jaya leaves him for a lack of one – forms the crux of the story.

The film is slated for release on August 11.​

