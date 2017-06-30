Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagli duet: Join Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar on their first date, watch video

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s song Hans Mat Pagli duet is showcasing their first date. They have graduated to taking selfies. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s song Hans Mat Pagli duet is showcasing their first date. They have graduated to taking selfies.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha has come up with a novel way to start its promotions. After beginning with an interesting trailer which became something of a conversation-starter, the film has revealed its first song Hans Mat Pagli/Pagle three times over. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer first released the song’s male version which saw Akshay pursuing Bhumi, followed by the female version that has Bhumi falling in love with Akshay and now, a duet showcasing their first date.

We watched Keshav aka Akshay Kumar pursuing Jaya aka Bhumi Pednekar taking each other’s photos on the sly in the male and female version but with the first Toilet Ek Prem Katha duet, they have graduated to taking selfies.

Akshay shared the song with caption, “Akhir Keshav ki Jaya aur Jaya ka Keshav ho hi gaye 😁 Dekhiye #HansMatPagliDuet song –>”, while Bhumi wrote, “Thodi hasi, thoda romance.. check out our new duet #HansMatPagliDuet! Out now 💁🏻💁🏻‍♂ @akshaykumar”

Earlier, we also saw a teaser before this song was released. Akshay had tweeted a video, and wrote, “Aap sab invited ho Keshav aur Jaya ki date pe kal subah 10.30 baje😉 Stay tuned, #HansMatPagliDuet song out tomorrow! @psbhumi @ToiletTheFilm.”

Akhir Keshav ki Jaya aur Jaya ka Keshav ho hi gaye 😁 Dekhiye #HansMatPagliDuet song –> http://t.co/HJWLt90cjb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 30, 2017

Thodi hasi, thoda romance.. check out our new duet #HansMatPagliDuet! Out now 💁🏻💁🏻‍♂ @akshaykumar http://t.co/XB7l60UQ57 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 30, 2017

Aap sab invited ho Keshav aur Jaya ki date pe kal subah 10.30 baje😉 Stay tuned, #HansMatPagliDuet song out tomorrow! @psbhumi @ToiletTheFilm pic.twitter.com/CqWeYtqQui — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 29, 2017

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is about the social issue of open defecation, which is prevalent in India. The film is slated to release on the Independence Day weekend on August 11.

