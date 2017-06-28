Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagli: Akshay Kumar wooing Bhumi Pednekar is essence of small-town romance, watch video

Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagli: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s love story begins here. Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagli: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s love story begins here.

Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter handle this morning to tweet the first song from his upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The song titled, “Hans Mat Pagli”, is all about how Akshay Kumar(Keshav) pursues the girl(Jaya) as he wants to spend his life with her. He follows her everywhere, he shows his interest by making sure that no one else does, he takes her photos without her permission and the other cliches. However, does Bhumi reciprocate his feelings? Well, we are not sure. From the beginning till the end of the song, Akshay is so busy following her that he doesn’t even talk to her till the end of the song. It does sound like stalking only this seems to be the MO of many small-town romances, but we do wish there would be more nuance to their romance when the film comes out. Otherwise, it would be just stalking, right?

The song sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal is composed by Vickey Prasad and it is the song that adds life to the cliched street side romance that we have seen in many other movies. The movie might deal with the important social issue of open defecation in India, but to make it complete and attractive, the filmmakers have made romance and love the backdrop.

Keshav aur Jaya ki unique love story ka first song, #HansMatPagli out now –> http://t.co/u1U54aqy5C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 28, 2017

This song is the very beginning of the battle that Akshay has to fight. While the trailer won our hearts with witty and strong dialogues, this song is a simple and straight romantic number. Akshay, who shared the song on social media wrote, “Keshav aur Jaya ki unique love story ka first song, #HansMatPagli out now.” Given that we saw Akshay and Bhumi married in the trailer, we are guessing that his wooing was successful. And hopefully, there would be more to this romance than Akshay stealthily following Bhumi everywhere and taking her photos.

The film directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and produced under Viacom Motion Pictures banner. The film also starring Divyendu Sharma, Anupam Kher, Sana Khan and others in supporting role is slated for release on August 11.

