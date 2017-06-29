Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagle: Akshay Kumar’s stalking meets Bhumi Pednekar’s stalking. Does that make it right? Watch video

Hans Mat Pagle: Bhumi Pednekar does some stalking and surreptitious picture taking of Akshay Kumar. Hans Mat Pagle: Bhumi Pednekar does some stalking and surreptitious picture taking of Akshay Kumar.

As we watched Keshav aka Akshay Kumar pursuing Jaya aka Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha first song, “Hans Mat Pagli,” we wondered what would be Bhumi’s reaction to Akshay stalking her. More importantly, how would the audience react given that, well, it is stalking a woman and taking her pictures surreptitiously.

Now, it seems there is a justification to it all. As the female version of “Hans Mat Pagle” came out, we saw Jaya falling in love with Akshay Kumar’s Keshav now that he has given up stalking her and gave her a proposal to end all marriage proposals. Dressed in fakes of major brands, he tells the college-going Jaya, “Chashme se le kar tshirt tak saare brand nakli videsi hain par aadmi desi hun. Ab tum dekh lo kisi ordinary engineer, IAS, doctor se palle bandhna hai ya life mei romance chaiye.”

So, Jaya does some stalking and surreptitious picture taking of Keshav but she is just so cute about it. Aww, so adorable (don’t miss the sarcasm, pliss). But, it is quite clear that in true Bollywood film style, Bhumi will fall in love with Akshay the moment he stops pursuing her. For no never means no when it comes to our film leading ladies, it means wait I will say yes but I will sing a song first.

Shreya Ghoshal has sung the song and it has been penned by lyricists, Siddharth and Garima. Sharing the song on her Twitter handle, Bhumi wrote, “Ab pyaar ka izhaar kare bina chain nahi aaega (I cannot stop myself from confessing my love).”

The first song of the movie seems to bring forth the second part of the title, ‘Prem Katha’ before the entire hullabaloo around toilet and sanitation problems begins in the Shree Narayan Singh directorial. Well, Akshay and Bhumi’s spot of stalking ends in a wedding (just a warning, in real life it ends in jail with some serious IPC sections against you). Now, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a film with a social message and an important one at that. So, one would expect a film about open defecation and the toll it takes on women should have got its basics right. From what we have seen till now, it sure doesn’t seem so. But we will wait till the film lands and hope that there is more to this romance than just stalking.

The film is slated to release on the Independence Day weekend on August 11.

